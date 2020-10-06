Brokerages Set Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Price Target at $46.22

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSII shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.25. 4,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,441. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $93,073.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,895.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $149,862.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $135,200 and sold 8,731 shares valued at $279,300. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 183.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 51.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.