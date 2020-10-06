Brokerages Set Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) PT at $59.00

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHWY. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,829,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $5,647,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,973,022.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 657,501 shares of company stock worth $36,533,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chewy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,004,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,536,000 after acquiring an additional 204,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,663 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,082,000 after buying an additional 1,015,193 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Chewy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,084,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Chewy by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,828,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,562,000 after buying an additional 372,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.60 and a beta of -0.05. Chewy has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $74.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

