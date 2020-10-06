Brokerages Set CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Target Price at $12.25

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFB shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE CFB opened at $9.43 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 645.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

