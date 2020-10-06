Brokerages Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT at $5.86

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.84.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRH. TheStreet lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 27.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 415,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 388,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.