Brokerages Set First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) PT at $31.33

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

FFIN opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $58,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,504 shares of company stock worth $104,619. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,704,000 after buying an additional 529,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 106,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,323,000 after acquiring an additional 102,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after acquiring an additional 54,071 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.