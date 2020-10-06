Brokerages Set Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Target Price at $32.33

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Generation Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $515,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $17,823,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at $2,750,000. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBIO opened at $29.98 on Friday. Generation Bio has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $32.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.90). Equities analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co develops gene therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases. It focuses in the areas of liver, eye, muscle, and brain disorders. Generation Bio Co was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Generation Bio Co in November 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.