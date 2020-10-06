Brokerages Set Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target at $10.00

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 907,320 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,984,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after buying an additional 860,700 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,558,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 851,277 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,998,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 679,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 423,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.
OCUL traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,444. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.46. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $9.99.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.33). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 1,416.43%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.
Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.