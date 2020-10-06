Brokerages Set Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) PT at $37.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

PHAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,276. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

