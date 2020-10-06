Brokerages Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) PT at $134.25

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

TXN stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.88. 58,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $148.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,895 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,982 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,131,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

