Brokerages Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT at $25.83

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,037,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,670,000 after buying an additional 904,370 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,478,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,485,000 after buying an additional 213,855 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,202,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,723,000 after buying an additional 1,076,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,048,000 after buying an additional 45,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,144,000 after buying an additional 57,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

