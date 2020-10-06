Brokerages Set Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) PT at $38.76

Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WYND. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYND. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,733,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,969,000 after purchasing an additional 323,885 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 100.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,227,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,929,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 355,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,428 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WYND opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.64 and a beta of 1.91. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

