Brokerages Set ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Price Target at $6.30

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZIOP. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Laidlaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Sunday, June 21st.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $576.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 158,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 39,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 67,606 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

