Brokers Offer Predictions for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $4.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LH. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $193.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.07. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $206.74.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,952,000 after buying an additional 1,680,506 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,942,000 after buying an additional 695,317 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,950,000 after buying an additional 493,682 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,575,000 after buying an additional 404,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

