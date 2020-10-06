Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,450 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 55,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,204,000 after buying an additional 321,613 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $36.74. 340,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,789,865. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $204.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.48.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.