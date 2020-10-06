Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 277 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 93.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 471.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.52. 12,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,985. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

