Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Dollar General by 12.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dollar General by 0.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 180,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,199,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Dollar General by 2.4% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 57,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.62.

Dollar General stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.90. The company had a trading volume of 23,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $213.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares in the company, valued at $60,396,931.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

