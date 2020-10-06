Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,554 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.4% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,996,525. The firm has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

