Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.43. 83,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,037,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.86. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.