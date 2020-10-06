Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys 236 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.2% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.01. The company had a trading volume of 326,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,469,625. The company has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a PE ratio of -198.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.