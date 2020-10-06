Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys 245 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,041,000 after purchasing an additional 69,171 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 95,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW remained flat at $$168.54 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 54,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $171.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.89. The company has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.82.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

