Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys 435 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,173,598,000 after acquiring an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,389,877,000 after acquiring an additional 246,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 305,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.80. 86,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,322,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $324.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.08.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

