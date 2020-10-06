Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 81.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,603,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,924 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 21.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 541.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. 2,210,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,403,336. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

