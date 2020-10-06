Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,738,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,448,000 after buying an additional 663,952 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 262,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Charles Schwab by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 89,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.21.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,920,242. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.