Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Grows Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Shares of PNC traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.49. 40,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

