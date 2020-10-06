Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 32,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 137,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. CIBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.46.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,149. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.24. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

