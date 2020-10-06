Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,217.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,666. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average of $78.96.

