Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Visa by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.87. 173,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,282,327. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.75 and its 200-day moving average is $188.82. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a market capitalization of $395.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

