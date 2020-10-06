Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $316,000 Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.69. 72,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,907,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.08. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,849 shares of company stock worth $2,080,249. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

