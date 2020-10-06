Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $364,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,465,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 19.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.19. The stock had a trading volume of 28,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,841. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.65. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.94.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

