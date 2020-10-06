Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $510,000 Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 227,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $202,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 29,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 38.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 15.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 591,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,178,000 after purchasing an additional 77,290 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,203 shares of company stock worth $3,505,367. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.16. 85,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,643,331. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

