Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $792,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.33.

CMI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.08. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $219.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

