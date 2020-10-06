Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $967,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 314.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $14.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,471.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,215. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,010.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,537.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,413.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

