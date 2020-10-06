Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Alphabet by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.57.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $14.35 on Tuesday, hitting $1,468.48. 33,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,531.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,410.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,008.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.