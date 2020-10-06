Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.5% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.78.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,908. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.17. The stock had a trading volume of 69,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,631. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $363.67. The company has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

