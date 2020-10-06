Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 174.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

In other Yum China news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

