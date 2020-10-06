Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the second quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,112,186 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $96,727,000 after acquiring an additional 307,569 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 121.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 738,186 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,943,000 after acquiring an additional 404,468 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,911 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 110,376 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $200,220 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $36.77. 388,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,925,838. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.