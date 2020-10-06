Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 2,115 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 9.1% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 39,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Comcast by 681.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 65,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 14.6% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 191,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,579,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

