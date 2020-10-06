Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.5% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.72. The company had a trading volume of 506,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,045,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $246.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

