Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $826,942,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.76. The stock had a trading volume of 100,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,375,896. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.21. The firm has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

