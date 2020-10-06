Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.6% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699,890 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704,538 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,124,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,304,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.49. The company had a trading volume of 221,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,779,680. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $205.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.