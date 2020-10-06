Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 237 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up 2.0% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $216.29. 18,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,127. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $224.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.48.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.