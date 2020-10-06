Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Takes $435,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Paychex by 14.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Paychex by 8.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $2,726,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Paychex by 28.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,943,000 after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.45.

PAYX traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.03. The company had a trading volume of 79,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,413. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.38. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

