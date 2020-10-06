Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.60.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $1,309,683.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,257.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,000 shares of company stock worth $19,364,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.45. 95,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,789. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $260.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

