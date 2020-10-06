Burst (BURST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,336.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Burst coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Burst has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $14,336.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Burst has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Burst Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,105,687,340 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

