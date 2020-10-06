Business Credit Substitute (BCS) Reaches Market Cap of $295,105.98

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Business Credit Substitute has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Business Credit Substitute has a total market cap of $295,105.98 and approximately $7,625.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Business Credit Substitute token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiKi and BCEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00261158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00036998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00085798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.01542675 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00162838 BTC.

Business Credit Substitute Profile

Business Credit Substitute’s total supply is 68,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,775,710 tokens. The official website for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/en. Business Credit Substitute’s official Twitter account is @

. Business Credit Substitute’s official message board is www.bcachain.org/news.php/en.

Business Credit Substitute Token Trading

Business Credit Substitute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and BiKi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Credit Substitute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Business Credit Substitute using one of the exchanges listed above.

