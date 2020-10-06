Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Cabot Microelectronics has increased its dividend by 133.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $147.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.22. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $174.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $274.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 20.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,453,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,433.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $178,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers worldwide. The Electronic Materials segment provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

