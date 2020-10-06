Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.42 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of -0.22. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $46.66.

CALM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

In other news, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $215,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,245,577. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $53,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

