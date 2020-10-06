Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 2.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after buying an additional 4,524,099 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $507,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $174,197,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $88.97. The stock had a trading volume of 66,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,670,465. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,697,455. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

