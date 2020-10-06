Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.90.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million.

In other news, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 271,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $62,346.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,859.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 383,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $84,284.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,012.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 986,835 shares of company stock valued at $217,555. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,456 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 165,887 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 98,599 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 464.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 146,866 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 253.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,256 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 177,331 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

