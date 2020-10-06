Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.81.

NYSE:COF opened at $78.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of -210.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,159,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,436,000 after purchasing an additional 165,038 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,777,000 after purchasing an additional 217,936 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,742,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,252,000 after purchasing an additional 314,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

